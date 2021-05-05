GEORGE CRAN: Nobody will want to face Dundee in the play-offs and great to see United back on the big stage

Nobody will want to face Dundee in the play-offs.

Not even a potential Premiership opponent in the final.

That’s what Dundee players have been saying and it’s very difficult to argue.

Both Jason Cummings and Shaun Byrne have said something similar to that statement.

That shows the confidence in the dressing-room at Dens Park.

Confidence that has been growing with every result.

Timing is everything and the Dark Blues have timed their best form since relegation for the most opportune moment.

They hadn’t been second in the Championship at the end of a matchday since August 2019 – the start of last season.

Just read that again and let it sink in.

Dundee are at their highest point in nearly two years.

The big question is now can they continue that over the next four matches?

For none of these individual play-off ties will be easy.

Their recent run, though, which includes beating both Dunfermline and Raith, says they shouldn’t fear whoever wins the quarter-final.

Big players coming to the fore

Added to their good overall form, their big players are coming to the fore at the right time, too.

Captain Charlie Adam has built back up to fitness for the crucial end-of-season games.

And Cummings has come good, too, with three massive goals in the last two outings.

He’s a man who revels in the big occasion and will be priceless for Dundee over the next few weeks, I’d bet.

Add to that Paul McGowan, Lee Ashcroft and Paul McMullan.

All three have been in fine form lately, form you’d expect them to continue.

What the Dark Blues also have is an abundance of experience.

Not just any experience but play-off experience, good and bad.

Obviously Adam is well-known for his Blackpool exploits at Wembley.

But there are a bunch of others, too – Liam Fontaine won the League One play-offs down south with Bristol City.

Goalkeeper Adam Legzdins was on the bench for Derby when they missed out on promotion to the Premier League.

Then there’s Cummings who scored his first senior goals in the relegation play-off a few years back.

Byrne was part of the Livingston team that saw off Partick Thistle to go up – a Thistle side that included Christie Elliott.

McMullan scored a key goal for Dundee United in the play-offs only to be denied promotion thanks to a penalty shootout at St Mirren.

Ashcroft, too, played in them for Dunfermline, though he won’t want reminded of his red card against United.

However, having good players with experience awards you absolutely nothing.

It’s all about how those players approach these games.

Lately, the Dark Blues have been measured – taking the lead and seeing games out.

They’ll need plenty of that over the next few weeks.

But this Dundee team will fear nobody – the opposition won’t be able to say the same.

Great to see United back on the big stage

It’s great to see Dundee United preparing to return to Hampden for a big, big cup tie this weekend.

It has been too long.

In my early years at the paper, it was a regular occurrence for the Tangerines.

Cup semis, cup finals, year in, year out.

In fact, for the 2014 Scottish Cup Final (I won’t mention the result, don’t worry) I had the pleasure of jumping on a supporters bus down to the game.

My job was to chat to fans and get their matchday experience for some ‘colour’, as they say, for the event.

And it was a good laugh all the way to Glasgow.

My return, though, wasn’t such a good time.

Not because of the result (still not mentioning it, you’ll notice) but because I had no idea where to get the bus from!

We’d all jumped out at traffic lights near Celtic Park and I hadn’t thought to ask where it would be parked post-match.

Fast forward to full-time leaving the ground and I was basically stuck in the East End of Glasgow with no lift.

Thankfully, a frantic call to Tom Duthie in the press box got me the spare seat in the back of his car back to Dundee.

With only a few grumbles too. . .

Sadly there will be no fan buses heading through this time around.

Nevertheless good to see United back in the big time.

Honour to see Sir Stephen get his send-off

It was an honour to be at Palmerston on Friday night to see Stephen Dobbie play his 283rd and final match for Queen of the South.

Pure luck as well on my part and it was such a shame there was no crowd to witness it.

It would have been some night – Dundee fans would’ve travelled in their numbers too and it would’ve been a bumper night at Palmerston.

Dobbie got a great reception from fans waiting as he arrived at the ground before the game and when he left.

A sad day but it’s been wonderful having a player like him at my club.

What a player, what a man.