GEORGE CRAN: Fan fervour hitting Dens Park – why Dees are right to be excited and recent Dons clashes can give Dundee United heart

After two long, at times painful, seasons in the wilderness of the Championship, Dundee return to top-flight football this weekend.

Judging by the amount of fans I saw queuing up at Dens Park to get tickets for the St Mirren match yesterday, it can’t come soon enough for Dees.

There’s also a lot more press interest in the Dark Blues all of a sudden.

The past year during the pandemic against Championship opposition, the stands at Dens have been like a ghost town.

Just a handful of hacks, the stats guys and club media quietly working away.

The only other sound being the expletives coming from Paul McGowan on the pitch.

To then rock up on Saturday with somewhere between 3,000 and 4,000 passionate Dees, many of whom won’t have been at a game for 16 months, and a full Press box will be a strange experience.

Then I’ll remember that’s exactly what football is supposed to be about.

The old adage of football being nothing without fans, attributed to about eight different legendary managers, rings so true when the supporters return.

That’s been only too evident in the Tokyo Olympics to me.

After all these months, seeing people excited about their team is great.

Dens Park is chock-a-block with fans queuing up (socially distanced, of course) to get their seats for Saturday already And they keep on arriving Must be a big game or something this weekend… pic.twitter.com/wLq7AzKSzQ — George Cran (@di_cranio) July 27, 2021

In actual fact, it’s probably been years now since Dundee fans were really excited about what the future might hold.

St Mirren test

Their team are still flying high after promotion last season.

And I hope this week’s Covid confusion doesn’t affect the side on Saturday.

I really can’t wait for it and I’m not even a Dundee fan.

St Mirren have been building steadily under Jim Goodwin and have again bought well this summer.

Seeing what this Dark Blues side might bring to the Premiership is what I’m looking forward to, though.

Being promoted through the play-offs will see some folk predicting them to be scratching around at the bottom.

But looking through the recent record books you have to go back a long way to find a team that came up and went straight back down.

It’s been almost a decade since that happened.

Dundee themselves were the unfortunate side and unfortunate is the operative word.

Because that was the Team 12 season with Barry Smith preparing his side for a season in the First Division only to be catapulted into the top flight thanks to the demise of Rangers.

It’s almost a role reversal this time.

James McPake has been preparing a side for two seasons to come up and compete in the Premiership.

Heading back down isn’t in the mindset at Dens.

And nor should it be.

This Dark Blues side is one that likes to attack and I’m expecting exciting times this term.

Results might not always go their way but I really think they can surprise a few people this season.

Starting Saturday.

Tough start for United but recent form v Aberdeen makes pleasant reading

Tam Courts has had his warm up as Dundee United head coach, now comes the real stuff.

The Premiership starts this weekend and that’s where the bread and butter is for every team.

The League Cup is a big deal, of course I’m not belittling it, but league form is where managers are judged.

Courts had a fine Premier Sports Cup group stage, four wins, three clean sheets and seeded for the next round.

Considering the club’s struggles in that part of the competition in recent seasons, United will take that any day of the week.

They had some tough tests in there, too. Arbroath are certainly no mugs while Kelty Hearts are on the rise.

From Sunday, though, it’s a completely different level.

And a New Firm derby to kick things off with sounds plenty tasty to me.

Aberdeen were impressive in their European demolition job on BK Hacken last week.

United, though, should go into the game with confidence.

And they should be using their last trip to Pittodrie as evidence of their threat.

Marc McNulty may no longer be around to score two goals but the rest of the team are.

Impressively in the four clashes between the sides last term, United didn’t concede a goal.

Keep that up and they won’t need a double from anyone.

One will do.

Struggling to get into the Olympian spirit

I’ve struggled so far to get into the Olympics this year.

Normally I love watching sports I wouldn’t otherwise bother with, knowing the ultimate prize is on the line.

It may be because of the time difference and live stuff happening so early.

However, having no fans there is making it really difficult to watch.

Considering we’ve all got used to watching football for over a year without supporters, that sounds odd.

However, the last few weeks seeing fans in stands and atmospheres returning means I’m struggling to go back to watching sport in front of empty stands.