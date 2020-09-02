GEORGE CRAN: Real Roy of the Rovers stuff if Charlie Adam signs up for boyhood club Dundee

Charlie Adam signing for Dundee would be proper Roy of the Rovers stuff – it’s exactly the kind of story we love the game for.

Local lad done well, had a great career at the top of the game and decides to wind down with the club he supported as a boy.

It is the dream.

Anyone who has ever dreamt of becoming a footballer wants to turn out for their club at some point.

Hit the heights of the profession and then head home to give your club a helping hand.

The prospect of seeing Adam and Graham Dorrans in midfield for the Dark Blues alongside the likes of Fin Robertson, Paul McGowan, Shaun Byrne or Jamie Ness should have Dees salivating.

And it’ll certainly have Championship defences worried ahead of the new campaign, getting the ball off Dundee will be a problem with that sort of talent in the middle of the park.

The real question, though, is: will it happen?

Unfortunately it is a big old question mark on the end of that sentence.

Any other year and I’ve no doubt Dundee would have pushed the boat out and said ‘welcome to Dens, Charlie, here’s the home dressing-room, pick your peg’.

This year, though, the club are skint.

Just last week, the club paid off staff because of the financial impact of the coronavirus.

Being a Dundee fan, Adam knows this. However, it does strike me that he wouldn’t be talking to the club without knowing money wasn’t exactly flowing at Dens.

That’s where the hope is, that the pull of donning the dark blue in a competitive match is enough for Adam.

Enough that he’d accept a fraction of what he could get down south – or elsewhere in Scotland for that matter – or that there can be some agreement of a juicy bonus at the end of the season.

Or, has been rumoured, somebody outside the club foots his wages like a benefactor. It happens at other clubs, certainly one I know well doon hame.

If they can wangle a deal together then superb, I seriously can’t wait to see Dundee in action next season.

Central midfield, though is the area of the squad Dundee are strongest already.

I listed five names before and all of them fit and firing would be expecting to start next season.

Add Adam to that mix and James McPake will have a headache to deal with on how to line his team up.

A welcome headache, mind you.

Hopefully, the manager will be having to solve that problem with Adam a Dee come October.

Saturday’s 4-0 defeat at Kilmarnock was a harsh reminder for United that if you’re not right at your game in the Premiership you’ll get swept aside.

The Tangerines back line gave their Killie opponents an inch and were given a lesson in top-flight football.

To be fair, Mark Connolly maybe gave them more than an inch with his glaring error.

He’ll be the first to hold his hands up but it just summed up a bad day for Micky Mellon’s men.

That’s not to say they weren’t right in the game for the majority of the contest.

Get the goal their play deserved after half-time and it is squeaky-bum time for Alex Dyer’s team with just a one-goal lead.

But, don’t take your chances and you live to regret it.

It’s clear to me United need to add some quality in the forward areas.

Doesn’t have to be a goalscorer, providing Lawrence Shankland sticks around.

But a player who can supplement him.

It’s been a good start for United but they’ll need to learn Saturday’s lesson.

Lyndon Dykes looks like the man to lead the line for Scotland on Friday night.

Reading this column the last few weeks you might think I don’t particularly rate him at the top level.

I sincerely hope he proves me wrong, though, because Scotland need a front-man right now. He’s our best option.

He’s certainly full of confidence about his own ability and that can be invaluable.

I’m intrigued to see how he fares.

Come on Scotland!

It was great to see Aberdeen and Motherwell romp through Uefa Cup matches last week.

And both, along with Rangers, got decent draws next up.

Hopefully, we can have more than two have a good run for once.