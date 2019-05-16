GEORGE CRAN: Celtic’s Neil Lennon, Aberdeen’s Derek McInnes and Inverness’ John Robertson are only bosses qualified to manage Dundee, using John Nelms’ criteria

Dundee managing director John Nelms has a massive task in picking the right person to manage Dundee.

I just hope he hasn’t painted himself into a corner by revealing the criteria the club are looking for in a manager.

If you haven’t seen it, a recent club statement said they want a gaffer with over 300 matches in charge and a win percentage of over 40%.

On Tuesday Nelms said that had been loosened and a good thing, too – if those are strict criteria then there’s not many options out there.

Steve Clarke was the best manager in Scotland this year, his award proves that – but he doesn’t meet Dundee’s criteria. In fact, the top flight only has three who have managed over 300 games at the top level – Derek McInnes (47% wins), Neil Lennon (55%) and Craig Levein (39%).

In Scotland, Tommy Wright’s on 272 matches in charge with a win ratio of 42%, won’t meet that cut.

The current Championship bosses make slim pickings by that standard, too, with John Robertson the only one hitting the mark. Ian McCall has a 38% win rate over 697 matches in charge, though, has won 45% of his games as Ayr boss.

Where Dundee go is still unclear – what is abundantly obvious is the decision has to be correct this time.