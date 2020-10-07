GEORGE CRAN: Bonkers week shows anything can happen – even Scotland at Euro 2020…Dundee’s frustrating wait goes on and United have picked a belter in Marc McNulty

If Man U can get thumped 6-1 at home and champions Liverpool get hammered 7-2 by one of last season’s relegation battlers, then Scotland can qualify for a major tournament.

Football has gone absolutely bonkers in the last few days – no reason why that shouldn’t continue when the internationals get going this week.

It now seems any result is possible, so why not our boys finally ending 22 years of wishing-we-were-there when it comes to the big competitions?

Tomorrow night is the biggest match by far in Steve Clarke’s reign as Scotland boss when they take on Israel at an empty Hampden in their play-off semi-final.

Not least for his record as national team coach but to keep plenty of fans who have wavered in recent times onside.

Last month’s draw with the Israelis and then scrape past a cobbled-together Czech Republic side didn’t exactly herald the return of the glory days of regular qualification, if you can call it that.

Both matches were a struggle to sit through watching on TV.

I wrote following those games that my interest in the national team was waning with the continued disappointment now well outweighing the occasional joyous moments.

But, here I am, back again like the hopelessly optimistic fool I am, looking forward to a big Scotland game. This time it might happen. Maybe.

I am conveniently ignoring the Erling Haaland-shaped elephant in the room with Norway possibly opponents in the final, you’ll have noticed.

First things first, we’ve just got to get the better of Israel.

Last month’s Nations League clash showed tomorrow night will be anything but plain-sailing.

We were lucky to get a draw out of that one.

Hopefully, a few weeks on our best players have more match fitness and are up to speed with the seasons well under way north and south of the border.

They’ll also be used to playing in front of empty stands by now.

We were all delighted to get a home draw thinking the Hampden Roar would give us an edge on the competition.

It’s even, though, on that front.

What I desperately want to see from Clarke’s team selection is an avoidance of picking a strange formation just to suit our players.

Keep it simple, there’s only a few days to work on things in an international camp.

The biggest problem against Israel last month was the disconnect between striker Lyndon Dykes and the midfield.

That stemmed from trying to crowbar Andy Robertson and Kieran Tierney into the same team.

For me, the only way to do that is to play Robertson as a winger and Tierney as full-back or, a less palatable option with the Arsenal man at right-back.

But what this weekend has taught us is that anything can happen in our bonkers sport.

That includes Scotland at Euro 2020.

© SNS

It’s now been 211 days since Dundee played a competitive game of football.

And they’ve now got another three days to wait to end their hiatus after last night’s 2020/21 opener was called off.

Hopefully three days to wait, who knows what’ll happen between now and then?

Thoughts go out to Forfar Athletic and the player who has contracted Covid-19.

The club acted quickly and did the right thing after hearing of the positive test to prevent any spread.

For Dundee, it’s frustrating.

Ever since the October 6 start date for the Betfred Cup was announced I’m sure every player had been ticking off the days on the calendar.

I know I have been.

I do think, though, this is something we are just going to have to get used to.

If games can be played, they will.

But there will be plenty more getting called off.

The SPFL have been called a shambles and all sorts but I’m pretty sanguine about the

situation – I’m just glad we’ve got some football getting played, even if matches are called off.

And the good news for the Dark Blues is the history books will forever read a 3-0 victory to kick the season off – always a welcome scoreline.

It also means that Dundee’s unbeaten run stretches to seven and they’ve not conceded in the last six of them.

It’s a shame but – hopefully – the Dee wait ends on Saturday at Brora Rangers.

Simply keeping Lawrence Shankland at Tannadice made the lengthy summer transfer window a success for Dundee United.

Adding Marc McNulty to the strikeforce is one heck of a bonus.

Micky Mellon’s men have been crying out for some help in the final third in recent weeks.

And they’ve picked a belter in McNulty.

I’m a big fan of the striker, ever since seeing him terrorise Queen of the South for Livingston about seven years ago.

Two Scotland strikers leading the line for Dundee United – when was the last time we said that?