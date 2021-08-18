GEORGE CRAN: Belligerent streak gives Dundee a different edge but consistency is now needed

Dundee have the beginnings of a cup run – how about that?

It had become a yearly ritual interviewing players and managers at Dens Park saying ‘we want a cup run’ but never actually getting anywhere.

For a club the size of Dundee, their cup record in recent years isn’t good enough.

Before this season, two Scottish Cup quarter-finals and one League Cup quarter-final since 2009.

No semi-final appearances since 2005/06 where they lost to Gretna.

That’s fifteen years since the last trip to Hampden – there will be a whole chunk of Dundee fans who have never experienced a trip like that.

This year’s vintage, though, have given themselves the chance to head to the national stadium.

Different edge

That’s now five wins from five in the Premier Sports Cup as the Dark Blues begin to show a different edge to their game.

There is a mental strength about James McPake’s side that we haven’t really seen at Dens for a long while.

The weekend clash with Motherwell was the perfect example.

After a 6-0 tanking the week before, plenty of teams would have been shaken up and low on confidence.

This Dundee side showed something else – a belligerence to not be beaten so easily again.

Aside from one first-half slip from Lee Ashcroft where they escaped punishment thanks to the crossbar, the Dark Blues kept their Premiership opponents at arm’s length for much of the game.

At the top end, they harried and got after the Steelmen.

Pressure on that defence was fairly constant – just look at the corner count of 17 for the home side.

Good morning 🙌 🙌 🙌 The draw for the Quarter Finals will be shown live on @PremierSportsTV following their coverage of Celtic vs. Hearts this afternoon #thedee pic.twitter.com/wRMyfFvqar — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) August 15, 2021

They created chances and were unlucky with Jordan McGhee’s effort saved and Jason Cummings being given offside as he finished early in the second half.

But they eventually got their rewards for a good performance with Lee Ashcroft once more finding the net.

It was a day with very few negatives for Dundee.

That it came just six days after there were very few positives at Celtic Park speaks volumes about the team’s spirit these days.

Consistency

Manager McPake spoke of the tests his side had faced on Saturday.

Now their big test is to bring a consistency to their performances.

The Celtic game can be written off but only if it doesn’t happen again next week.

With Hibs the opponents on Sunday, Dundee’s defence will have to be at their best again.

They have shone in the cup but still remain on one point in the league.

"I know the character that is in that dressing room." 🗣️ | James McPake | #thedee pic.twitter.com/ClVhfYB3QI — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) August 14, 2021

That’s a number they will have to grow over the next few games.

Home advantage will be something on Sunday but this is a really difficult one to face for the Dark Blues.

Martin Boyle, a former Dee, brings frightening pace.

Combined with Kevin Nisbet, there’s some serious attacking talent to shackle.

Dundee will need to keep up that belligerent streak.

Crucial part of the season coming up at Tannadice

Results-wise it’s been a very good start to life for Dundee United boss Tam Courts.

Absolutely no arguing with six wins from seven matches, even if the weekend one took penalties.

A win over Rangers and a League Cup last-eight tie to boot.

Now, though, is where we find out what kind of season the Tangerines are going to have.

The next three matches before the first derby of the season sees them face St Johnstone, Hearts and St Mirren.

Three teams they’ll want to be fighting with for the top six.

🗣 "These players are so committed to the club and proven time and time again to find solutions and that's us into a quarter-final." 🎥 Hear from Head Coach Tam Courts and goalkeeper Benji Siegrist after today's penalty shootout victory over Ayr United.#UnitedTogether pic.twitter.com/AyKzFKQ1Ba — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) August 14, 2021

Their task over those three games is to repeat their Rangers performance.

And, hopefully, completely forget the Aberdeen one like it never existed.

I’m looking forward to seeing what Marc McNulty can do this season as well.

I’ve been a fan of his ever since seeing him play for Livingston about 10 years ago.

Last season wasn’t his best but, hopefully, a year into his Tannadice time and we see much more of his ability.

Being the main man for goals might help, too.

However, I still have concerns about service he might receive and the chances created for him.

Adding an international winger in Ilmari Niskanen will hopefully help that.

Big season for McNulty.

Expect more domination from the Premier League

English football is back and I’m fully expecting the EPL clubs to dominate in Europe once more.

PSG will be the favourites for the big prize thanks to their ridiculous attacking line-up.

However, Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid are floundering in a world of financial trouble.

The grave nature of which tells you why the Super League nonsense was pushed forward so quickly – they needed cash fast.

Full credit must go to La Liga for standing up to them with their financial fair play rules.

Shame other leagues don’t follow.