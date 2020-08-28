Generous woman donates wedding location to colleague who had wedding cancelled due to pandemic

One lucky woman who had her wedding cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic will now get married at a luxury estate in Angus.

Shannen Smith, who works at Roxburghe House, will get married at Castleton House in Glamis thanks to the kindness of her colleague Jane Egan.

Jane was the lucky recipient of a two-night stay for 12 people at the house, however she noticed how stressed and sad Shannen was about her wedding cancellation, and decided to offer her the prize instead.

Shannen and her future husband Steven, will now get married at the house in October.

Jane said: “I was happy to able to help out Shannen, thanks to Paul and Rayne at the Castleton House. I wish Shannen and Steven a great day. I am absolutely delighted for them.”

Shannen added: “I was completely overwhelmed by Jane’s incredible generosity. I am so lucky to have such wonderful colleagues. We can’t thank Jane enough.”

Castleton House were said to be so bowled over by Jane’s gift that they’ve also gifted her a one night mid-week stay.

Paul and Rayne from Castleton House said: “The Castleton House Team wanted to extend their thanks to all those working so hard during this pandemic, so we were happy to oblige when our winner wanted to gift their stay to their colleague so that they could get married this year.

“Our competition for a weekend’s stay is one we will be running annually alongside NHS Tayside to express our continued gratitude.”