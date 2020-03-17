Generous Tesco employees in Dundee praised for donating food packages to frontline NHS staff

Kind-hearted Tesco workers in Dundee have been praised after donating food packages to frontline NHS staff amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Pictures emerged on Twitter of two workers standing with trolleys and boxes of supplies to hand over to health service employees.

NHS Tayside thanked the staff from the store on the Kingsway for the ‘fuel’ and ‘freshen up’ boxes, which will allow health workers working long hours to re-fuel while on their shift.

A spokesperson for NHS Tayside said: “The lovely staff at Tesco Extra in the Kingsway in Dundee kindly donated wellness boxes for critical care staff.

“The ‘fuel’ and ‘freshen up’ boxes will allow staff to re-fuel on long shifts and shower before going home. Thank you!”

Many took to social media to praise the gesture.

One person said: “My dad (the man in the photo with the beard) goes above and beyond for Tesco! The man is a hero.”

Another said: “When Tesco staff have been run off their feet too, this is so lovely”.

A third user posted: “Well done Tesco. Glad to see they are looking after other frontline staff when times are crazy!”

A spokesman for Tesco said: “Pleased we could help NHS Tayside, big thanks to our Kingsway colleagues in Dundee.”

