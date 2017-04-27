Generosity stuns parents of missing Allan Bryant

The family of a young Scot who was found dead two weeks after he went missing have donated money to the parents of another missing man — so they can take a much-needed break.

James and Lorraine McKenna visited the family of 23-year-old Allan Bryant at their home in Glenrothes.

His parents Allan Sr and Marie have been tirelessly campaigning to find their son since he disappeared after a night out more than three years ago.

The McKennas, from Coatbridge, gave the family £1,000 to allow them to go on holiday and take a break from the search.

Tragically, their own son, Sean, was found in a loch last October following a two-week search.

Since then, the 24-year-old’s family and friends have raised funds for Missing People Scotland to help other families who are still searching for their missing children.

Allan Sr, 51, said: “We are completely gobsmacked — it’s just totally unbelievable.

“After everything they’ve gone through with their own son to do something like this for us is amazing.

“We’ve got a wee break lined up shortly, probably somewhere in Scotland, in the Highlands.”