General Election 2019 – who are the candidates vying for the Dundee West seat?

Voters in Dundee West will head to the polls tomorrow in order to decide their next MP.

History of Dundee West

Dundee West was created during the 1950 General Election, when the city of Dundee was split into two separate constituencies to account for its growing population.

The seat was first won by Labour candidate John Strachey, and the party dominated the constituency until the victory of SNP politician Chris Law in the 2015.

Mr Law won by 17,092 votes in the 2015 General Election – when the SNP won 56 of the 59 seats in Scotland – and he has held the seat since.

The constituency includes some of Dundee’s most deprived areas and its borders stretch across all of the west of Dundee, as well as a small part of the Angus Council area north of the city boundary.

Candidates

Chris Law is the SNP candidate for Dundee West. He has held the seat since its swing in 2015, and went on to retain the seat in the 2017 election by 5,262 votes.

The politician has used his position as an MP to fight against HMRC job loses in Dundee West, as well as calling on the UK Government to do more for children living in war zones.

Law has been criticised recently due to voters fears that he is out of touch. The candidate came under fire for missing a husting in Lochee, and been ranked poorly on an index of the most people-powered MPs.

Jim Malone is running in Dundee West as the Labour candidate. Malone is a former firefighter and has been an active member of the Labour party for several years.

The trade unionist has spoken out against child poverty in Lochee and has promised to help end austerity and unemployment in the city.

Mr Malone has come under heavy criticism recently due to accusations of antisemitism, however, he denies all accusations and insists that his campaign will continue as usual.

Daniel Coleman is running for the Dundee West seat as a member of the Liberal Democrats – his second attempt at becoming an MP.

Mr Coleman also stood as a candidate in 2015, earning 1,057 votes, putting him in fifth place.

The Dundee University graduate believes in blocking Brexit and preventing a Tory majority, and has also promised to be a hard-working, community focused MP if elected.

Tess White is the Conservative candidate for Dundee West. She has promised to support Brexit and oppose a second Scottish independence referendum.

White has also been criticising for a lack of engagement in the community, due to her absence from local hustings.

Quinta Array is standing as a candidate under the Christian Peoples Alliance.

The party support a Brexit which includes a continued trade deal with the EU and an additional referendum in five years with the possibility of rejoining the union.

The CPA are also pro-life and oppose same-sex marriage.

Dr Stuart Waiton will also be standing in the election for the Brexit Party.

The university lecturer is a strong supporter of Brexit and believes that any alternative is “undemocratic”.

Dr Waiton has come under fire in the past for comments about football, which were seen as racially insensitive by many.

However, he opposes these claims, describing himself as “actively anti-racist.”

