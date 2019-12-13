General Election 2019: Stewart Hosie says ‘message is quite clear’ as SNP vow to forge ahead with plans for independence after night of victory in Dundee East

There were no surprises in Dundee East as Stewart Hosie romped to victory with a massive majority.

He retained the seat he first won in 2005 with a clear majority of 13,375 votes.

The runner-up was the Conservative’s Philip Scott.

The Broughty Ferry Tory councillor took 10,986 votes.

When he first took the seat more than a decade ago he won the seat with a majority of only 383 votes over the-then Labour representative Iain Luke.

Following the declaration Mr Hosie said the result was a clear indication that the people of Dundee and the people of Scotland wanted now to move forward and speak about independence.

The election had persuaded 62.25% of Dundee East’s voting population to turn up at the polling stations to make their mark..

That meant that 45,411 people in the constituency voted.

Mr Hosie said the result was everything he had hoped for.

Following the announcement Mr Hosie said:”We are delighted with this result. We fought a well planned and strong campaign in Dundee East and the people have spoken.

“We spoke to an enormous amount of people and their message is now quite clear.

“They have returned the SNP to the constituency and we will now continue to fight for the people of the area.

“We can also now continue to forge ahead with plans for Scottish independence

“The voice of the people of Dundee has been heard loud and clear and we will now deliver what they want – independence for Scotland.

“This result has given the SNP a legitimate mandate to fight for an independence referendum .”

He added: “I will continue to support positive investment decisions in Dundee and fight for our share of the multi-million pound Tay Cities deal.

“I will also help to continue the SNP’s fight for urgent reform of the 1971 misuse of drugs act which is not fit for purpose.”

Mr Hosie paid tribute to his campaign team who had helped him to fight and win a “high profile” and “well executed” bid for victory.

Other results in the constituency: Michael Crichton, Lib Dem, 3573; Rosalind Garten, Labour, 6045, George Morton, Independent, 312.