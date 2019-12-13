General Election 2019: SNP hold on to Dundee West with 12,259 majority

As predicted the SNP have held on to their Dundee West seat.

Chris Law had a repeat of his 2015 election victory last night when he swept back into power.

He held on to his seat with 22,355 votes, increasing his majority to 12,259 over his nearest rival, Labour’s Jim Malone.

Early polls predicted that Mr Law had a 99% chance of holding the seat.

Once the votes were in the predictions were proven accurate.

Following the declaration of his victory Mr Law said: “We are delighted with the increased majority we have won with.

“We are also delighted with the increase in SNP gained in Scotland as a whole.

“This makes it very clear that Westminster is broken. Scotland has made it very clear what it wants next.”

Despite the expected boost in turnout, just 3% of the population of the area were persuaded to turn out to vote.

There had been some doubt over the constituency, with Mr Malone conducting a hard fight for the seat.

During the week leading up to the election, many Labour supporters in the constituency were hopeful Mr Malone could pull off an upset.

It wasn’t to be for the Labour man though with the people voting to retain their sitting SNP member.

A total of 41,671 people voted in Dundee West – 64.7% of the electorate in the constituency.

Last time around in 2015 when Chris Law first gained the seat from Labour 38,677 people cast their vote, 61.7% of the local electorate.

Other results in the constituency: Tess White, Conservative, 5,149; Daniel Coleman, Lib Dem, 2,468; Stuart Waiton, Brexit Party with 1,271; Quinta Array, Christian People’s Alliance, 240.