General Election 2019: SNP hold both Dundee seats

The SNP have held both Dundee constituencies, continuing their good night across the country.

It was an overwhelming majority for both Chris Law in Dundee West and Stewart Hosie in Dundee East respectively – each winning more than double than the second place candidate in these areas.

Chris Law received 53.8 per cent of the votes cast in the constituency, whilst Stewart Hosie continued the SNP’s good night, also receiving 53.8 per cent of the vote.

Labour were a distant second in Dundee West, with candidate Jim Malone receiving 10,096 votes and the Conservatives coming in third with 5,149 votes.

Dundee East saw the Labour party fall to third place behind the conservatives with just 13.4 per cent of the vote. The Tories managed 24.3 per cent of the vote.

The Dundee results continued the Scotland-wide trend, with SNP successes that saw clinch seats from Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson in East Dumbartonshire and the previously Tory held constituency of Ochil and South Perthshire.

Another big scalp came in the Angus constituency, which saw the SNP gain the seat from the Conservatives with over 20,000 votes cast for their candidate, Dave Doogan.

Elsewhere in Scotland, the nationalists have continued their good run of form, taking the Rutherglen and Hamilton West seat from Labour with 44.2 per cent of the vote and Pete Wishart increasing his majority in Perth and North Perthshire from 25 to 7,550.

There was one highlight in an otherwise disappointing night for the Liberal Democrats when they won the Fife North East seat, with their candidate, Wendy Chamberlain overturning a majority of two (the smallest in the U.K) to take it from the SNP’s Stephen Gethins.

The results so far have also made for grim reading for Jeremy Corbyn, who has since announced he intends to step down as party leader.

