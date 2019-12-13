General Election 2019: SNP expected to sweep Scotland

If the exit poll proves to be correct, it’s looking like a good night for the SNP in both Dundee constituencies and across Scotland.

The SNP are set to claim 55 out the 59 seats being contested across Scotland, an increase of 20 on the 2017 General Election result – sweeping aside the rest of the political parties.

Both constituencies in the City of Discovery, Dundee East and Dundee West look set to remain in the SNP’s hands once the results are announced later this morning.

According to the BBC’s exit poll forecast, the SNP has a 99 per cent chance of holding the Dundee West constituency.

And in Dundee East, it is predicted that there is a 94 per cent chance it will remain yellow.

The results across Scotland makes for dire reading for the other parties, particularly the Liberal Democrats, who look set to lose all four of the seats they hold north of the border – including that held by leader, Jo Swinson.

The Tories also face a disappointing night in Scotland, with the BBC exit poll predicting the SNP have a 99 percent cent chance of taking the Angus seat from the Kirstene Hair and the Conservatives.

It’s looking to be a similar scenario in the Ochil and South Perthshire seat, with the SNP predicted to have a 88 per cent chance of gaining this from the Tories.

Nationally however, Boris Johnston looks to have secured a substantial majority and with unexpected gains in staunch Labour constituencies such Blyth Valley in the north of England, the exit poll could prove to be accurate.