General Election 2019: Nicola Sturgeon concedes that Prime Minister Boris Johnson now has a mandate for Brexit

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has conceded that Prime Minister Boris Johnson now has a mandate for Brexit – but only in England.

Speaking at the Glasgow election count on Friday morning, Ms Sturgeon said the SNP’s resounding victory north of the border showed that the people of Scotland were against leaving the EU.

She said: “I do accept that he has a mandate for Brexit in England, but he does not have a mandate in Scotland.

“I have a renewed strength and refreshed mandate to offer people the choice of an alternative to Brexit, of becoming an independent country able to protect our European membership.

“I don’t pretend that everybody who voted SNP yesterday would support independence, but – and I think the Conservatives would have to accept this – there is a clear view that we must have the right to choose our own future.”

Ms Sturgeon said that she still plans to request a Section 30 order, which would allow her to hold a second referendum on Scottish independence.

She said: “That’s the position I’ve said before. I’ve not changed that position.

“I think it’s for the Conservatives now to reflect on their position. The Conservatives in Scotland put opposition to an independence referendum front and centre, it was the only strand of their campaign, actually.

“The Tories have had a catastrophic result, losing seats to the SNP.”

The First Minister said she was “not prepared” to talk about Boris Johnson rejecting the request.

She added: “In democracy, it’s the person who loses an election who has to reconsider their position.”