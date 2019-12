Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson has lost her seat in East Dunbartonshire, becoming the first party leader to be ousted by voters in more than a century.

She only became leader of her party in July this year and the Lib Dems’ first ever female leader.

Swinson was unseated by the SNP’s Amy Callaghan, having won the seat back from the nationalists in the 2017 snap poll when Tim Farron was still leader of her party.

The 39-year-old lost to the SNP’s Amy Callaghan by just 149 votes.