General Election 2019: Landslide victory for veteran SNP MP Pete Wishart

Longest-serving Scottish MP Pete Wishart has won his sixth election by a landslide.

Mirroring SNP results across Scotland, Mr Wishart increased his majority in Perth and North Perthshire to almost 7,500.

The declaration was made by Returning Officer Karen Reid just before 2.40am that the incumbent MP had won just over 50% of the vote share.

Just under three quarters of the constituency’s electorate turned out to vote in the first winter election in decades.

Mr Wishart said: “I’m absolutely amazed at what is a fantastic result. We worked extremely hard to secure this.

“We took a clear message to the people of Perthshire. One was issues around Brexit which we knew there were great concerns about.

“The other was the character of the prime minister himself. Over the last few days, that’s had a huge resonance with people.

“They’re genuinely concerned about the future of a Boris Johnson government and I think we’re not just seeing that here in Perth and North Perthshire but across Scotland.”