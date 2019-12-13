General Election 2019: Labour’s Jim Malone ‘disappointed’ at defeat by SNP

One of the most high-profile candidates in the campaign in Dundee was Jim Malone.

He stood for Dundee West and was always going to be up against it to gain the seat back for Labour from the SNP’s Chris Law.

But Mr Malone believed he had a chance of success.

Until Mr Law took the seat from Labour in 2015 the party had been its sole occupiers of it since its inception in 1950.

Following his defeat, Mr Malone admitted he was disappointed but not entirely surprised.

He said: “We fought a very high-profile campaign in Dundee West.

“Sadly the support we were met with on the doorsteps did not turn into votes that count.”

© DC Thomson

He added: “People liked what we were saying but coming from 5,000 votes behind it was always going to be an uphill struggle

“What we didn’t anticipate however, was the increased majority the SNP gained.

“We were also up against a national swing behind the nationalists and we did notice in the last few days of campaigning that it was going to be very very difficult to defeat them.”

Meantime victor Chris Law answered criticism that had been levelled against him that he had not attended hustings in the constituency.

He said: “We always agreed that we would share the hustings.

“I notified in advance that I wouldn’t attend the one in Lochee and it was agreed that Stewart Hosie would attend the one at Dundee University.

“I fought a clean campaign and a very hard campaign.”