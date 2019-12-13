Friday, December 13th 2019 Show Links
General Election 2019: Jeremy Corbyn to quit as Labour leader in wake of disastrous result

by Stephen Walsh
December 13, 2019, 3:46 am Updated: December 13, 2019, 3:47 am
© House of Commons/PA WireJeremy Corbyn has announced he will step down.
Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn has confirmed he will step down as leader of the party.

His party will have their worst result in a general election since 1935.

Speaking after his re-election as MP for Islington North, he said he would remain in post while the party “reflected” on the result but would not lead the party into another general election.

“I will not lead the party in any future general election campaign,” he said.

“I will discuss with our party to ensure there is a process now of reflection on this result and on the policies that the party will take going forward.

“I will lead the party during that period to ensure that the discussion takes place as we move on into the future.”

