General Election 2019: Jeremy Corbyn to quit as Labour leader in wake of disastrous result

Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn has confirmed he will step down as leader of the party.

His party will have their worst result in a general election since 1935.

Speaking after his re-election as MP for Islington North, he said he would remain in post while the party “reflected” on the result but would not lead the party into another general election.

“I will not lead the party in any future general election campaign,” he said.

“I will discuss with our party to ensure there is a process now of reflection on this result and on the policies that the party will take going forward.

“I will lead the party during that period to ensure that the discussion takes place as we move on into the future.”