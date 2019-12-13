General Election 2019: Dundee City Council leader delighted at result

The leader of Dundee City Council John Alexander said he was “absolutely delighted” at the result in the city.

Mr Alexander said he believed the results in the City of Discovery and in Scotland as a whole proved the case for a second independence referendum.

“Ruth Davidson said she would ‘strip naked and skinny dip’ in Loch Ness if the SNP took 50 seats – it’s time for her to do that.

After the result was announced Mr Alexander said: “We have put in a lot of work into the area and our endeavours have paid off..

“Now it’s time to forge ahead with the fight to secure a second independence referendum.

“That’s now something that has to be taken seriously in the best interests of everyone in Scotland.

“Also the message that has been put out nationally, as well as locally, shows the level of confidence the public has in the message of the SNP.”

He added: “The results overall also shows there is a real and stark contrast now between the rest of the UK is on compared to Scotland.

“Some really serious questions need to be asked about Scotland’s future.

“My preference is obviously for independence and this result gives us more momentum behind the call for a second Scottish Independence referendum that is absolutely necessary now.

“The Tories have a majority which is frightening yet again given that we have already had a decade of them at the helm.

“This has been shown to be the worst thing possible for us as a city and for the country as a whole.

“There is a definite and direct correlation with that and austerity, and policies such as the bedroom tax.

“The previous decade of Tory rule makes me very concerned about the prospects for the next decade.”