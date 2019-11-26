General Election 2019 candidates – who is standing in your Tayside constituency?

The general election candidates for Tayside are set – with the Scottish Labour party, the SNP, the Scottish Conservatives and the Liberal Democrats fielding candidates in every constituency in Tayside.

Residents have until midnight today to register to vote in person, or by 5pm to register by postal vote.

Below is a list of the candidates in Dundee, Angus, and Perth and Kinross.

DUNDEE EAST

Michael Crichton (Lib Dem)

Rosalind Garton (Labour)

Stewart Hosie (SNP)

George Morton (Independent)

Phillip Scott (Conservative)

DUNDEE WEST



Ebot Arrey (Christian Peoples Alliance)

Daniel Coleman (Lib Dem)

Chris Law (SNP)

Jim Malone (Labour)

Stuart Waiton (Brexit)

Tess White (Conservative)

ANGUS

Dave Doogan (SNP)

Kirstene Hair (Conservative)

Ben Lawrie (Lib Dem)

Monique Miller (Labour)

OCHIL AND SOUTH PERTHSHIRE

Luke Graham (Conservative)

Stuart Martin (Ukip)

John Nicolson (SNP)

Lorna Robertson (Labour)

Iliyan Stefanov (Lib Dem)

PERTH AND NORTH PERTHSHIRE



Peter Barrett (Lib Dem)

Angela Bretherton (Labour)

Angus Forbes (Conservative)

Stuart Powell (Brexit)

Pete Wishart (SNP)