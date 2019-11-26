Tuesday, November 26th 2019 Show Links
General Election 2019 candidates – who is standing in your Tayside constituency?

by Steven Rae
November 26, 2019, 9:14 am Updated: November 26, 2019, 9:21 am
© DC ThomsonSNP candidates Stewart Hosie and Chris Law.
The general election candidates for Tayside are set – with the Scottish Labour party, the SNP, the Scottish Conservatives and the Liberal Democrats fielding candidates in every constituency in Tayside.

Residents have until midnight today to register to vote in person, or by 5pm to register by postal vote.

Below is a list of the candidates in Dundee, Angus, and Perth and Kinross.

DUNDEE EAST 

Michael Crichton (Lib Dem)

Rosalind Garton (Labour)

Stewart Hosie (SNP)

© DC Thomson
Stewart Hosie was elected into the Dundee East constituency in 2017.

George Morton (Independent)

Phillip Scott (Conservative)

DUNDEE WEST

Ebot Arrey (Christian Peoples Alliance)

Daniel Coleman (Lib Dem)

Chris Law (SNP)

© Supplied
Chris Law won the Dundee West seat in 2017.

Jim Malone (Labour)

Stuart Waiton (Brexit)

Tess White (Conservative)

 

ANGUS

Dave Doogan (SNP)

Kirstene Hair (Conservative)

Kirstene Hair celebrating victory at the Saltire Centre when she was elected as the MP for Angus in 2017.

Ben Lawrie (Lib Dem)

Monique Miller (Labour)

OCHIL AND SOUTH PERTHSHIRE

Luke Graham (Conservative)

Luke Graham won the Ochil and South Perthshire seat in a swing from the SNP in 2017.

Stuart Martin (Ukip)

John Nicolson (SNP)

Lorna Robertson (Labour)

Iliyan Stefanov (Lib Dem)

PERTH AND NORTH PERTHSHIRE

Peter Barrett (Lib Dem)

Angela Bretherton (Labour)

Angus Forbes (Conservative)

Stuart Powell (Brexit)

© Supplied
Pete Wishart held the Perth and North Perthshire seat from 2005, and is standing again in December’s election.

Pete Wishart (SNP)

