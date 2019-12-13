General Election 2019: Biggest winners and losers

Yesterday’s election caused shock for many, with the Conservatives gaining a large majority and the SNP sweeping Scotland.

The Winners

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was the big winner of the night. Not only did the Conservative leader manage to hold his home seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip, winning by over 7,000, he is also now the leader of the largest Conservative majority since the days of Margaret Thatcher.

In Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon also won big, with the SNP managing to take hold of 13 new seats. The SNP leader held onto her Glasgow Southside seat by 9,593 votes, and her party made significant gains in Scotland.

The First Minister believes that the landslide victory gives her a mandate to demand a second independence referendum.

The Losers

Jeremy Corbyn was one of the night’s biggest losers, with Labour being defeated in many constituencies. The party have experienced their biggest loss in living memory and have been reduced to just 203 seats.

Corbyn was able to hold onto his home seat of Islington North easily, winning by over 30,000 votes, however the huge defeat suffered by Labour nationally has caused the politician to announce that he will not be leading the party into the next general election.

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson also experienced heavy losses last night. Swinson was toppled by the SNP, losing her seat in Dumbartonshire East by just 149 votes.

Swinson’s party also failed on a national level, only managing to win in 11 constituencies. Due to her failure to hold her seat, Jo Swinson has been forced to step down as leader of the Lib Dems.