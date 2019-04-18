Gemmill emerges as bookies’ favourite to be next Scotland boss

Scot Gemmill has emerged as clear favourite with Ladbrokes for the Scotland job, following the sacking of Alex McLeish.

Despite David Moyes being installed as the early market leader, the bookies are reporting a flood of bets over the past few hours on the U21 boss.

And that’s seen his odds tumble from 8/1 to just 11/8 this afternoon.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “Moyes may have been the early favourite but all the money we’ve seen favours Scot landing the job.”

The odds Ladbrokes is offering are:

Scot Gemmill – 11/8

Steve Clarke – 5/1

David Moyes – 11/2

Gordon Strachan – 6/1

Malky Mackay – 10/1

Derek McInnes – 10/1

Alex Neil – 14/1

Craig Levein – 14/1

Michael O’Neill – 16/1