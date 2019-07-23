Gathering at Clan will be Kitmart Dundee Stars’ first league tie of season

Kitmart Dundee Stars will begin the new season with a Challenge Cup double header against Glasgow Clan.

Omar Pacha’s men travel west on Saturday, August 31, with the return fixture at Dundee Ice Arena 24 hours later.

The fixture list, unveiled today, sees Stars begin their quest for the Elite League title on Saturday, September 7, with a trip to Manchester Storm.

📅The Kitmart Dundee Stars are excited to announce our full fixtures for season 2019/20! 👉https://t.co/7lpu1eKx2k#COYStars pic.twitter.com/MC3TfY43o9 — Dundee Stars🏒 (@DundeeStars) July 23, 2019

However, the following evening brings the eagerly-anticipated first derby of the campaign, when Fife Flyers visit DIA in the Challenge Cup.

Fans can get a chance to see Stars in action before the competitive stuff begins as they will host Danish side Odense Bulldogs in a pre-season double header on August 24/25.

For a full list of Stars’ 2019/20 fixtures, see today’s Evening Telegraph.