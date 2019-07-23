Tuesday, July 23rd 2019 Show Links
Gathering at Clan will be Kitmart Dundee Stars’ first league tie of season

by Graeme Finnan
July 23, 2019, 9:04 am Updated: July 23, 2019, 9:16 am
Togetherness and teamwork can be essential for Stars' success.
Kitmart Dundee Stars will begin the new season with a Challenge Cup double header against Glasgow Clan.

Omar Pacha’s men travel west on Saturday, August 31, with the return fixture at Dundee Ice Arena 24 hours later.

The fixture list, unveiled today, sees Stars begin their quest for the Elite League title on Saturday, September 7, with a trip to Manchester Storm.

However, the following evening brings the eagerly-anticipated first derby of the campaign, when Fife Flyers visit DIA in the Challenge Cup.

Fans can get a chance to see Stars in action before the competitive stuff begins as they will host Danish side Odense Bulldogs in a pre-season double header on August 24/25.

For a full list of Stars’ 2019/20 fixtures, see today’s Evening Telegraph.

