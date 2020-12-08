Gas workers are hoping to help Dundee’s less fortunate this Christmas after seeing for themselves how many families are struggling.

The firm Worton and Jefferson Utilities took over as the Scottish Gas Network’s main contractor earlier this year and have been working throughout the city ever since.

Throughout their time in Dundee members of the team have witnessed the real-life struggles of families in the city, so decided to dig deep in order to help alleviate poverty – despite the majority of workers living outside of the city.

Plant manager, Chris Beveridge came up the idea of raising money for Lochee Community Hub and the Salvation Army, so the staff decided a gas workers’ Christmas donation would go to the local causes.

And his boss Daniel Worton was so keen on the idea, he has pledged to triple the amount raised out of his own pocket.

© Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

Chris said: “We were doing a job in Lochee last week and we could all see that there were many families who were struggling in the area.

“Some families wouldn’t get a meal on Christmas Day and there would be children wakening up to no presents so that’s when I thought we could do something to help.

“There are around 50 guys who work with us so instead of doing any fundraising initiatives we have all decided to put our own money into the fund, and our gaffer Daniel has decided to triple the amount we raise if we get to £1000.

‘It will be great to give something back to the community’

“I am from Hamilton myself and a lot of the other guys are from down south with only a few in our team actually living in Dundee, but we know the contract could run between two and seven years here so wanted to help out the local community and possibly make it an annual donation.”

Chris said the team has decided to split the profits between Lochee Community Hub, which was formed in 2016, and also the Salvation Army which helps homeless people at Christmas time.

“Even if we are able to provide food to those in need through these donations or manage to get some homeless people into a hostel for a few nights that would be amazing,” he said.

“Since starting work here in the summer, I have noticed that everyone is so nice and so friendly so it will be great to give something back to the community.”