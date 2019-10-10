Gas man goes above and beyond for disabled Dundee student Bobbie with boiler repair

A young disabled woman has thanked a city gas man who went above and beyond the call of duty to make sure she didn’t go cold.

Bobbie Lafferty, 22, from Ardler, was left panicking when a leak in her boiler meant she might have to go a full day without heating or hot water.

The leak was discovered after gas man Colin Everard attended her house to service the family’s household central heating boiler while Bobbie’s mum was on holiday.

And when her landlord couldn’t get the issue sorted until the following morning Bobbie, who was diagnosed with an overgrowth syndrome when she was five months old, was fearing the worst.

She explained: “He discovered it was leaking and said the only safe thing to do was to turn it off, leaving me with no hot water and no heating.

“He went to find a part for it but my landlord couldn’t go to pay for the part until the following day.

“That would have meant I was left with no heating all day and all night. I told the gas man I am disabled and in chronic pain which the cold makes even worse.

“After he went away I was worried about would was going to happen and would I be left with no heating or hot water.”

But kind Colin made sure that wasn’t the case and saved the day for Bobbie.

She added: “A couple of hours after he left he returned and told me he’d actually paid for the part himself so I wasn’t left in the freezing cold.

“He repaired the boiler and the heating and water were turned back on. There was no need for him to do it but he said he couldn’t leave me in the cold. His actions brought a lump to my throat.

“I only know his name because it is on the form he signed to say he had done the work. I’d love to be able to thank him properly for his actions and to let people know how kind he was to me.”

Last year, the Tele told how Bobbie was living with Beckwith-Wiedemann Syndrome, which is characterised by an increased risk of childhood cancer and certain congenital features.

She has had to endure 17 operations on her right leg and has spent most of her life wearing a plaster cast.

She was also bullied at school because of her condition and was driven to anorexia.

But Bobbie has overcome her difficulties and is now studying to be a mental health nurse and is in second year at Dundee University.