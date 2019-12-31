Chaos at Dundee roundabout as gas workers disconnect traffic lights ‘as precaution’

Motorists said there was traffic “chaos” on the Kingsway following a gas leak near the Myrekirk Roundabout.

The traffic light system at the roundabout was disconnected over the weekend as a “precaution” a Bear Scotland spokeswoman said.

Motorists have since seen the roundabout reverting back to original system were cars give way to oncoming vehicles until the matter is resolved.

One driver added: “It was chaos when I went down there on Saturday.

“Everyone is so use to the traffic light system now people were just edging out to get a lane.

“People aren’t sure why the lights were out.

“It was still like that on Monday afternoon when I drove down.”

A spokeswoman for BEAR Scotland added: “We have been liaising with SGN since Saturday following notification of a gas leak near the Myrekirk Roundabout.

“As electrical apparatus for the signals was located close to the gas leak, SGN requested that power to the traffic signals was cut as a precaution until repairs to the gas main have been completed. Works to complete a temporary repair to the gas leak are currently being progressed and the power to the signals will be returned when these have been completed.”