Gas firm’s apology over delays to works

Gas distribution company SGN has apologised to motorists in Perth for the disruption and delays caused by work in the city.

“We’re currently working to repair a section of our gas main in Glasgow Road, Perth,” said a company spokesman.

“Due to its location, we have encountered some engineering difficulties.

“We’re using the latest technology as much as we can to help speed up our repairs.

“We are working closely with the local authority and have agreed we’ll carry out our work in phases to keep disruption to a minimum.

“We’re sorry for any inconvenience our work may cause.”