Gardening tools stolen from lock-up in Arbroath

Police have issued an appeal for information after a set of tools were stolen from a lock-up in Arbroath.

Three tools, which are valued at four figures all together, were stolen from a lock-up in a yard on Wardmill Road.

The incident took place between 9.30am and 4.30pm on Thursday April 8 near an auto-garage on the street.

The stolen items include a Stihl 430 bullnose professional strimmer, a Lawn Flight Pro multiple-attachment hedge trimmer with a black Mitsubishi engine, and a black metal spiral Auger attachment.

Police Scotland are appealing for anyone with information about the theft to come forward by either calling 101 or the anonymous Crimestoppers line 0800 555 111 and quoting reference number 0604 on April 9.