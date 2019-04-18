Gardening group for dads and kids launched in Dundee

A gardening group for dads and young kids is to start this week in Whitfield.

The class, being run by Dundee City Council, is to be held at the Murrayfield Allotments.

The groups will run on Saturday mornings from 10.30am-12.30pm.

Alan Fraser, an adult learning officer for the council who will be helping to run the group, said: “This will give folk a chance to find out more about the food they eat.”

The group is for dads and kids from Whitfield, Fintry, Mid Craigie, Mill o’ Mains, Linlathen and Douglas.

As well as growing fruit and veg, they will be building things out of wood.

Alan says one thing that research shows is that children are not going outside as much as they used to.

The group is free and there will be drinks and snacks available.

Booking is essential, contact Alan on 01382 438641 or 07951 270765.