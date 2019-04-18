Gardening body ‘powerless’ in battle over Dundee allotments

A national gardening body has said it is powerless to intervene in a long-running dispute between an allotment owner and the committee trying to force him out.

Don Elder has been living at his plot for the past week in protest at what he says is an attempt by West Law Allotments Association to remove him for asking “difficult questions”.

A second plot he rents has been chained off by the committee.

The Scottish Allotments and Gardens Society (SAGS) contacted Dundee City Council seeking an intervention against Mr Elder’s forced eviction.

But in a response to SAGS president Iain Welsh, Tony Boyle, the council’s head of environment, said the authority had no remit unless it suspects foul play.

Mr Boyle’s response read: “On this occasion, the council is not in a position to intervene unless the council considers that the association is breaking the terms of its lease.”

However, SAGS has vowed to “continue to support” Mr Elder in his stand against the association.

Allotments Association Committee chairman David Pedder claims Mr Elder has “broken the rules” but has yet to explain exactly which rules Mr Elder is alleged to have broken.

However, the Tele has learned that Mr Elder’s removal may not comply with the rules as set out in West Law’s own constitution.

The constitution says the committee can, “for good and sufficient reason terminate the membership of any plot holder providing the member has the right to be heard by the committee before a final decision is made”.

However, Mr Elder claims that he was never given such a hearing – and that he was not invited to give evidence at the appeal he subsequently lodged.

Both Mr Pedder and Mike Dolan, the vice-chairman of the association committee, declined to comment on whether Mr Elder had been given a hearing before serving him with a notice.

They also declined to confirm the receipt of letters from Mr Elder’s solicitors seeking a reversal of the decision to remove him.

Several tenants at the allotment who have spoken to the Tele feel he has been treated unfairly.

The Tele has requested several meetings with the West Law committee to discuss Mr Elder’s situation. Each request has gone unanswered.