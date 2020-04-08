Gardeners volunteer to help keep streets of Dundee free of rubbish

Around 20 city council gardeners have volunteered to help clean up Dundee’s streets during the coronavirus crisis.

Although no longer working in our parks and open areas, the gardeners decided they could be useful elsewhere.

Instead they have turned their hand to litter picking and making sure extra rubbish does not cause a health hazard.

One of the gardeners, who asked not to be named, said around 20 of his colleagues were keen to be playing their part.

He explained that they had just put weed killer down and had begun the season’s grass cutting when they were told work in the city’s gardens would be stopping temporarily.

“We are currently not required to work in the gardens but none of us wanted to go and sit at home and do nothing,” he said.

“In agreement with our bosses, we said we would turn our hand to helping out the cleansing department.

“We have taken areas of the city, and are covering the entire city, just doing a bit to help keep rubbish under control

“We are using our gardening department vans and are doing things like picking litter from the streets, dealing with any rubbish causing euro bins lids to stay open and overflow and making sure that the seagulls don’t scatter rubbish around.”

The gardener added that during a three-hour shift one morning recently he collected two van loads of rubbish, which he dropped off at the recycling plant at Baldovie.

He commented: “We would much rather be doing this and also feel that we are playing a vital role in keeping Dundee clean during this pandemic.

“The cleansing department are under a lot of extra pressure so, as long as we can help out, that’s what we want to do .

“It wouldn’t be long before the bins got filled to overflowing or rubbish mounted up, and that would obviously bring an extra health hazard at what is already a very difficult time.”