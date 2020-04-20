Tech Talk: Derek Uchman tests gadgets for lockdown gardeners

THERE aren’t many positives about this current crisis, but one is that more people than ever are going outside to do a spot of gardening. Let’s hope they stick to it after things return to normal.

£199 (with battery and charger)

STRIMMERS powered by a rechargeable battery pack are the norm nowadays. Trouble is, some lack serious oomph. But not the FSA 56. There’s enough power to tackle the longest grass on your lawn and the battery runs for 20 minutes. Best of all, the line feed is activated by a simple tap on the ground – something you usually only find in pricey petrol machines.

£134.99

PERHAPS not something you’d use fully just now, but this allows you to set up the way you water your garden through an app, which neatly links to the weather forecast. The kit comes in two parts – the box that fits on your garden tap, and the hub that plugs into your router. Setting it up is fiddly and time-consuming, and we found that it occasionally lost connection. Shame really.

£169.99 (without battery)

THIS is one of the most fearsome gadgets we’ve ever seen. But it’s also one of the most useful. Battery-powered, it’s principally two very sharp bypass pruning blades that open and close with the squeeze of a trigger. Despite its looks, it’s very safe to use, and accidents are unlikely. In terms of performance, this effortlessly sliced through every branch we tried it on – without exception. Furthermore, one charge will last 240 cuts.