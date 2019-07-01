Garden equipment and trailer stolen during Duntrune break-in

A trailer and gardening equipment has been stolen from an address in Murroes Road, Duntrune, over the weekend.

An Ifor Williams trailer, two Stihl strimmers and a red Westwood ride-on mower were taken from the driveway of the property, where they were being stored while garden renovation work was being carried out.

The incident took place some time between 12pm on Saturday and 9am on Sunday.

Two men with a white van were seen in the area during the heavy rain and thunderstorm on Saturday evening, one described as wearing a brown and cream checked shirt.

CCTV from a nearby business has shown a white Ford Transit van with black and red lettering, towing a trailer carrying a large red item on it at about 6.45pm on Saturday evening.

This is strongly believed to be the stolen items and the vehicle used to remove them.

If you have any information that could assist our enquiries, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.