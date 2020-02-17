Garage boss found guilty of biting man, 87, during rampage at a Dundee social club

A garage boss has been found guilty of biting an 87-year-old man during a rampage in a Dundee social club.

William Abbott sank his teeth into Robert Young’s arm during a karaoke evening at the Dee Social Club on Taylor Street almost a year ago.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard claims that the thug was seen throwing beer mats on the dancefloor before being asked to leave the club.

Abbott then proceeded to bite Mr Young, now 88, who had taken umbrage to the 35-year-old’s conduct.

When giving evidence, car garage manager Abbott said it was actually him who was the victim of an assault, claiming he was punched and kicked while on the floor.

But a jury today found him guilty of biting Mr Young, who suffered a stroke in December, on the body to his injury on February 24 2019.

Abbott, of Ettrick Crescent, was cleared of attacking club vice president, Paul Neave, and patron Derek Spink as well as a charge of culpably and recklessly throwing glass tumblers.

When giving evidence, Mr Young described Abbott as being “off his nut” during the incident.

He said: “I was asking him to leave the club. Somebody else came over and said to him as well.

“He bit me on the hand then the arm.”

The court heard that while Mr Neave was singing Dean Martin hit Ain’t That a Kick in the Head, he witnessed Abbott throwing beer mats on the dancefloor.

Mr Young received treatment to his left arm in the aftermath of the incident and jurors were shown pictures of the injuries he sustained.

Abbott, who has previous convictions for violence, could be jailed following the jury’s verdict.

Defence solicitor Paul Parker-Smith said Abbott appreciated the severity of the conviction.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentence on Abbott until March for reports. His bail order was allowed to continue.