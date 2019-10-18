‘Gap’ talk irks winger Declan McDaid as Dee seek wins

Dundee attacker Declan McDaid insists any talk of the league being over after their derby defeat has only served to spur them on.

The Dark Blues lost 6-2 to city rivals Dundee United at the end of August to open up a gap of seven points at the top of the Championship.

Some had written off the Dee that night and made the Terrors favourites for the title.

However, ahead of tomorrow’s meeting with Partick Thistle at Dens Park, McDaid has sullied such talk and insists they are only focused on winning back-to-back for the first time in the league this season and pushing up the table.

“It was never over,” the former Partick and Ayr United man said.

“People keep saying that ‘gap’, what was it seven points? We were four games in!

“This league is never over that early and we weren’t even thinking about anything to do with that.

“We were just trying to get our results right, which we have been.

“We just need to keep that up and see what happens. It’s not over and it was never over, no.

“We get that attitude from the manager and we know that’s what we’re aiming to do.

“It’s nowhere near done yet and it won’t be for a while.

“Promotion is the main aim so, hopefully, we can keep pushing on and getting results.”

Speaking at Dundee’s match against 100 kids at Dens, in which they lost 14-1, McDaid was disappointed at his display after being hooked at half-time but hopes to recover against the Jags and continue the form which saw him score twice against Arbroath before the break.

The 23-year-old joked: “It was a tough test, we were 5-1 down at half-time so not a great start.

“Tomorrow will be a bit tougher than that but I’m looking forward to it.

“We’ve had a week off so we’re ready to go and refreshed again. We’re looking forward to a hard game.

“Arbroath was a big win for us and we’ve had the wee break so we’re recharged.

“Training’s been at a good tempo and boys are back in working hard, getting ready for tomorrow.”

On getting off the mark for the season, McDaid said: “It’s massive for me. We’d been playing well as a team and I’d been doing alright myself but I hadn’t really been getting loads of chances.

“In the final third, it’s good that’s it’s coming now because I’d been unlucky for a few weeks before that.

“I had a few chances against Alloa and in other games but I was glad to get it out of the way because it was starting to get in my head a wee bit.

“Now that I’ve got them, I’m feeling confident to go on and get more to kick on from here.”

Coming up against former club Partick and his boss at Ayr Ian McCall, McDaid knows the Dark Blues will be in for a stern test.

However, he feels the side is only growing in confidence and will have no fears going into the clash.

“Ian McCall, my old manager from Ayr, has just went there so I know him and how he’ll have them playing football.

“There’ll be a freedom to their play and it’ll be a tough game. Every match is tough in this league, you could say.

“They’ll have a wee spring in their step, though, with beating Inverness away which was a good result.

“We’re confident in our ability, so, hopefully, we’ll go and get the three points.

“At the start of the season it just wasn’t clicking, something wasn’t right but it’s starting to click now, we feel.

“We won the last game so, hopefully, we can really kick on from here.”