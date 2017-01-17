Arbroath’s $12 million American football star is recovering after undergoing surgery for a “ballerina” injury.

Graham Gano broke a bone in his “plant” foot in December — an injury common among ballet dancers.

He kicked with the injury over the final three games, including a season-ending loss at Tampa Bay.

The injury is common in classical ballet technique that concerns pointe work in which a ballet dancer supports all body weight on the tips of fully extended feet within pointe shoes.

Gano said he was looking forward to getting back to full fitness but he is facing competition for his place this year following a disappointing season.

Last season Gano helped the Carolina Panthers to the Super Bowl but things did not go well for him this time around.

After missing the potential game-winning field goal in the season opener at Denver, Gano went on to miss eight field goals by the end of the year.

His performances prompted questions to coach Ron Rivera as to whether the Panthers would consider bringing in competition for his position.

Gano — whose US Navy father Mark was based at RAF Edzell when his son was born in Arbroath in 1987 — took up pro football in high school.