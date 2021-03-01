Morag Yorston was fast approaching retirement. She had led a seemingly ordinary lifestyle. She had worked in shops, factories and offices without managing to stick at any one job, leaving her with no comfortable pension pot.

The Dundee grandmother of two paid her taxes for many years but beneath the mundane veneer she was no angel. Yorston – who also went by the name of McIntosh – picked up several convictions for road traffic offences and was sent to jail for two years in 2007 for fraud, prosecuted by HMRC.