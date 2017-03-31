The annual Dundee Scout Gang Show is back in town.

The family variety show, including more than 100 boys and girls who are members of the Scouts, is a talent extravaganza featuring many classic musical numbers and comedy sketches.

The Scouts’ traditional show features members from all areas of the organisation, including Beavers, Cubs, Scouts, Explorers, leaders, parents and friends.

Shows are running at the Whitehall Theatre until Saturday, with a range of evening and matinee performances.

You don’t have to be involved in Scouting to be part of the experience, or to enjoy the great acts, theatre and fun for all the family. Ticket prices range from £9-£12, available from the box office.

To purchase any of the images featured or to view more, click here.