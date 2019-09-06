Gangs of youths ‘driving Annan Terrace residents out of their homes’

Residents in one of the city’s newest housing developments claim they are being driven out of their homes by antisocial behaviour.

Annan Terrace, which only opened its doors in late 2017, has apparently been dogged by drug dealers and gangs of youths causing “mayhem”.

Barry Inglis, who moved to the area only eight months ago, said he knows of other tenants who want to leave the street.

He said both Dundee City Council and Hillcrest Homes have been investigating the ongoing issues blighting the development.

Barry said: “We’ve been in contact with both the council and Hillcrest about the issues.

“The area has become a drug run between the Hilltown and Stobswell.

“We’ve seen people carrying out drug deals and there are also issues with youths.

“There is continual antisocial noise, communal doors have been broken and turf has been ripped off lawns.

“I’m amazed there hasn’t been an accident with the kids playing on the road during the time we’ve been here.

“I would describe the ongoing situation as a nightmare.

“I actually have to leave the house to get away from the noise.”

Barry said there had also been issues with fly-tipping, with items then being smashed and strewn across the street by children as young as four.

The claims come after the wider Alexander Street area, which includes Annan Terrace, was nominated for a national housing award.

But Barry said the nomination for the development was in stark contrast to the “reality”.

He added: “When we heard the local authority was up for an award we felt it didn’t reflect the reality of what is going on.

“I’m aware other tenants are looking to go back to private rents to get out of the current situation.”

The development was a partnership between the local authority and Hillcrest to help create more social housing to address a shortage in the city.

A council spokesman said: “The city council takes all allegations of antisocial behaviour very seriously.

“Anyone with any concerns should contact the council directly to discuss matters with an officer.

“Our antisocial behaviour team can be reached 24 hours a day, seven days a week, on 0800 1693845.”

A Hillcrest spokesman added: “We are continuing to investigate these complaints, so unfortunately we are unable to comment further at this time.”