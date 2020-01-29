Gang members who helped flood Dundee with drugs worth more than £400k jailed

Police have welcomed a 12-year sentence for a man who helped flood the streets of Dundee with drugs worth more than £400,000.

Christopher Bruce, 42, was today sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh for directing serious organised crime, and being part of a gang which supplied more than 60kg of drugs into Dundee, including heroin and cannabis.

The court was told the “large-scale operation” was involved in the supply of heroin, amphetamine and cannabis.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Stewart Forsyth said: “This was a large-scale operation which involved the dismantling of a well-established organised crime group who were intent on distributing drugs on our streets and causing significant harm to our communities.

“Christopher Bruce sought profit from this trade but will now be serving a lengthy prison sentence.”

Also convicted today at Edinburgh High Court, along with Bruce was Colin Stewart, 35, for his involvement in serious organised crime, and his part in the supply of cannabis.

He received a six-year sentence.

Following earlier convictions of others for their individual roles in the drugs recoveries, the crime group have collectively been sentenced to over 40 years imprisonment.

DI Forsyth added: “These sentences serve a strong message to people who deal controlled drugs within our communities that we continue to be determined in arresting and convicting people involved in this illicit trade.

“A significant amount of work was carried out during this investigation by the investigation team, our partners as well as assistance from the wider public and I would like to publicly thank them for that.

“Police Scotland remain committed to keeping people safe and reducing risk of drug related harm in our communities. If anyone has any concerns regarding criminality in their area, please contact Police Scotland on 101.”