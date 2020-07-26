Tech Talk: Derek Uchman reviews gaming keyboards

A good keyboard is an essential piece of kit for a PC gamer. It can enhance your gaming and, more importantly, improve performance in an arena where milliseconds can mean total victory or total humiliation.

£29.99

This is way cheaper than you would expect for a gaming keyboard, and there’s a good reason: it uses membrane technology, not mechanical, which means response times aren’t as good. It also feels unsatisfyingly light and a little flimsy. Having said all that, it feels pretty good to use, but you get the impression it won’t withstand months of serious finger-pounding.

£149.99

This is the only keyboard to be reviewed here that is fully mechanical, and it is reflected in the price. Handsome-looking, it has a steel frame, and backlit keys that can be programmed. Along the top are dedicated media buttons and the bottom has a textured palm rest. The RGB lighting is customisable to meet your coolness requirements. Dearer than some mechanical keyboards, but worth the extra cash.

£89.99

It’s not often you can use the word “revolutionary” to describe a keyboard, but it could be apt here. Tucked away in the top right corner is a dial that can be used to scroll, zoom, and even “undo” keystrokes. ROCCAT has also revamped the keys, which are a cross between mechanical and standard membrane (they call it “mebranical”), which seems to combine the best of both worlds.