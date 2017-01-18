The gaming industry has backed Abertay University’s decision to end the UK’s biggest indie games festival, Protoplay.

The university said it decided to cancel the festival in order to channel funds towards its students and the competition side of Dare to be Digital.

The festival started in 2007 at a showcase event in Edinburgh and by 2009 had expanded to encompass two floors of the city’s International Conference Centre.

In 2011, it moved to Dundee’s Caird Hall and since then the four-day event has attracted around 3,000 visitors per day.

As well as spotlighting the games produced by teams in Abertay’s competition, it featured many indie games from local, national and international developers.

Chris van der Kuyl, chairman of video game development company 4J Studios, said he welcomed the plans.

“My understanding of it is that this is part of a plan to restore and relaunch what the competition was originally about,” he said.

“In many ways, it had moved away from being about the students and so to get back to that will be a good thing.”

The move will see the competition rebranded the Dare Academy, which only Abertay students will be allowed to enter.

Winners will also be sent on international placements to top gaming hubs in China, India and the US.

In addition teams will be given stands to promote their games at September’s EGX, Europe’s second-largest gaming trade show, which attracts 75,000 visitors over three days.

Professor Gregor White, head of the School of Arts, Media and Computer Games, said Abertay needed to prioritise its funds because of “severe” pressures facing Scottish universities.