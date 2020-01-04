Dundee United boss Robbie believes games like today’s can lead side to Championship

Dundee United boss Robbie Neilson believes games like today’s at Queen of the South are ones which, provided they win, can see his side crowned Championship winners.

The last time United visited Dumfries, directly before their 10-game unbeaten run began, they lost out 4-0 as they struggled to get to grips with their opponents and the synthetic surface.

© SNS

And Robbie insists his team are aiming for a marked improvement this time round.

“It was a difficult day at Palmerston all round. When I look back at the game, there was a massive disappointment after it because we lost two bad goals from set-plays and couldn’t get going.

“If you want to win titles you have to win games like ones away to Queen of the South, so we want to see an improvement on the last time.

“You have to manage the surface there.

“Before we play on astro we usually go up to the Regional Performance Centre at Caird Park because the surface is great there and you can pop it about no problem but the one at Palmerston is different.

“We’ll use an older one at the GA Arena for the two days’ build-up this week to get a bit of similarity.

“It’s about getting used to it and trying to find a way to win.”

With 2019 now in the history books, Robbie admits he has been pleased with how his league leaders have fared as they take things game by game.

“The first half of the season has been pleasing but, like I keep saying, nothing is done yet and you can only focus on winning the next game,” he added.

“We have got ourselves into a decent position but in football things can change very quickly so it’s about remaining focused on the next game.”