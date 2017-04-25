Pioneering video game developers will be celebrated at the Abertay Digital Graduate Show next month.

The five-day programme of events will showcase the work of 150 final-year students on the university’s digital programme.

And it will also feature a host of cultural, artistic and family attractions, from workshops to create 3D paper worlds to Minecraft sessions using bananas.

Students will display their artwork and concepts for games, immersive sound projects and ground-breaking cyber security programmes.

The graduate show has been extended to mark the 20th anniversary of Abertay becoming the first university to offer degrees in computer games, and this year’s event will take place across all five floors of Abertay’s Student Centre.

A special Game Changers exhibition will celebrate former Abertay students who have gone on to become recognised leaders in the multi-billion-pound video game industry.

The names of those included in the Abertay hall of fame will not be revealed until the graduate show’s opening night on May 5.

Curator Clare Brennan said: “Our students are putting the final touches to their ADGS projects and there is a real buzz around campus as we all prepare for our biggest show year.

“Including the Game Changers exhibition was our way of paying tribute to a small selection of the sea of talented graduates who have gone on to shape the games industry globally.”

Students hoping to make their mark on the game industry this year include Sophie North, 23, whose graduate show submission is a piece of concept art viewed through a cardboard device that turns a mobile phone into a virtual reality headset.