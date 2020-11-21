Gamers left disappointed after PlayStation 5 consoles sell out in minutes

Gamers across Dundee and Angus have been left disappointed this week after a much-anticipated console sold out in just minutes.

The PlayStation Five, the newest gaming consoles by Sony, hit the shelves and online stores on Thursday.

But within minutes they had sold out in all stores across the nation, leaving eager gamers across Tayside and the rest of the country disappointed, with many kids’ Christmas gifts hanging in the balance.

The Playstation Five, which Sony has touted as “new era for gaming”, allows players to experience their favourite games in 4K resolution.

It also boasts faster loading times than it’s predecessor the PS4, as well as general gameplay enhancements and improved graphics.

Online superstores such as Argos, Amazon and John Lewis have all now listed the PS5 as “out of stock”, while other retailers such as Currys PC World were forced to push back their release of the product entirely.

Shops across Dundee also sold out of the product swiftly, with shelves in stores such as Tesco and Game being emptied fast.

Some independent sellers, who purchased the product early and are looking to turn a profit, are now attempting to flog the consoles on eBay for up to £2,000.

It comes just a week after Sony’s competitor Microsoft released their own console, the Xbox Series X, which had similar high demand.

Jack Forsyth, 18, claims that he and his mates have had trouble getting their hands on either of the entertainment systems.

He said: “My friend was trying to get the Xbox I think, but he said that all the stores instantly sold out when he was looking for it.

“He thinks that it might be people using bots, fake accounts, to get the systems before other people can so that they can resell them.

“I’m not even trying to get one right now, the lack of availability has made me think that it’s not even really worth it.”

Parents looking to buy a gift for their children have also had trouble getting their hands on either console.

One Dundee mum, who hopes to surprise her son with a PlayStation on Christmas morning, said: “I waited up until midnight and tried to get one, the PS5, but as soon as I looked they were gone.

“I checked loads of different websites but it seemed like they were gone everywhere.

“I heard that they were releasing it at 9am on Currys PC World but it wasn’t there either.”

In a statement issued to the Tele Currys PC World said: “We currently have no more stock online or in-stores.

“We hope to have more stock available in the lead up to Christmas. We will provide updates online however please keep checking our website too.”

Meanwhile, a spokeswoman for Argos said: “It’s clear customers can’t wait to get their hands on the new consoles. Pre-orders went live on our website last month and are now sold out.

© Google

“We’re sorry for any disappointment this may cause and are encouraging customers to check back regularly for updates on more stock.”

Game, Tesco and Cex have also been contacted for comment.