Gamers have the chance to choose classic video games to play at Dundee event

by Reporter
March 7, 2019, 6:05 am
Tele News - Dundee - Steven Rae Story. New store has opened in Wellgate; to be part of an article about some units being taken. Picture shows general exterior view of the Wellgate Shopping Centre. Wellgate Shopping Centre, Dundee. Tuesday 10th October 2017.
Video games fans are being invited to dust off their skills with a display of classics from the golden age of gaming in Dundee.

Vintage arcade and home video games from the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s will be back in action in the city for the spring holidays.

Enthusiasts are being encouraged to choose which games will be on offer to the public to play at the Future Artists event.

Activities will be based in the Wellgate Centre and organisers have compiled a list of 50 potential games for the programme.

Players are being invited to send in their reasons for including certain games.

The writer of the best nostalgia-filled story will get free tickets to the event.

The event is being held between Saturday March 30 and Sunday April 14, on the third floor of the shopping centre next to the library entrance.

Sessions will run from 11am to 7pm daily.

