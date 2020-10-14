Gamers hail ‘homecoming’ as Rockstar buys local games development company and rebrands to Rockstar Dundee

World-famous gaming company Rockstar is going back to its roots after purchasing a Dundee games development company.

Rockstar Games, the multi-billion-pound company behind the hugely popular Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption franchises, acquired Ruffian Games at the beginning of the month.

And the firm has since officially changed its name to Rockstar Dundee.

This comes only a month after plans were announced to potentially bring a 4,000-seater esports arena to Dundee Waterfront to help boost the city’s reputation for gaming.

The move has been hailed as a homecoming for Rockstar by Dundonian gamers, who say they hope it will bring new opportunities to the city.

Lewis Falconer said: “It was wild to wake up and see the news about Rockstar Dundee.

“It is Rockstar coming back home, I think instead of calling it Rockstar Dundee it should be called ‘Rockstar Home’.

“I’m not sure how much will change in Dundee as it is an acquisition rather than a brand new company, but Rockstar is more funded than Ruffian Games and it is a big name brag for the city.

“I hope it will open up some jobs here and bring some more gaming glory to Dundee.

“It would be cool if they could get a big sign somewhere that says ‘Rockstar Dundee’ because that could be a tourism attraction and add to what is already here.”

Jamie Haddow, vice-president of the gaming development society at Abertay University, said: “It is really nice to have the company coming back to Dundee.

“You just have to say ‘Grand Theft Auto’ and everyone immediately knows what it is.

“It will also be a really good chance for gaming students because more gaming companies in Dundee means more potential jobs in the future.”

Maximilian Ring, a gaming student at Abertay University, said he hopes the move will bring new prospects to students and gamers alike in Dundee.

He said: “I think it is brilliant because Rockstar partially originated in Dundee and Grand Theft Auto one and two were developed in Dundee before moving to Edinburgh.

“Coming back to Dundee is Rockstar coming back to its origins, which is a really cool move and really exciting.

“I hope Abertay University can reach out to Rockstar to help get some graduates into jobs there.”

And gamer Bartek Jung said: “This is good for Dundee because Grand Theft Auto came from the city so there is a huge interest in Rockstar here.

“Grand Theft Auto 5 is still popular seven years on and I believe Grand Theft Auto 6 is in the works.

“This is hugely positive and I personally feel it is a great thing to have in Dundee.

DMA Design was founded by David Jones in Dundee in 1987 and renamed Rockstar North in 2001 after being acquired by Take-Two Interactive in New York.

Grand Theft Auto is the highest grossing piece of media of all time and the latest game in the series, GTA 5, has made more than £4.6 billion since it was released seven years ago.