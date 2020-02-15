Game on for fundraiser to buy a new wheelchair for severely disabled Dundee man

A gaming-daft Dundonian is ready to hit top score to raise funds for a wheelchair which will transform the life of a severely disabled man.

Kevin Purdie runs a games firm Press Start Games complete with a mini-arcade which is rented out for various events.

He also helps out at the Boomerang Centre, providing fun activities for the youngsters, and it was there that he learned about the plight of Fraser Carr.

The 28-year-old, whose mum Alison works at the centre, was diagnosed with encephalitis when he was just nine-years-old, which caused a swelling in the brain.

He now needs a new wheelchair, which will provide specialist support.

And now he has fixed up a fun-filled day at the city’s Queen’s Hotel on March 8 with a retro games day complete with 15 older consoles.

Kevin, 34, said: “I am based at the Boomerang Centre in Kemback Street and do other stuff there and it was a lady called Alison Carr who helped get me in there with my business.

“So when I heard that she was wanting to raise money for a new wheelchair for her son Fraser I just wanted to help.

“I have had these festivals and games days before for charity and they prove really popular with people who kind of miss the games that didn’t try and take money from you every time you switched on.

“We are setting up things from Space Invaders to Centipede, and there will also be a Mario Kart race for the younger people taking part and a trophy for the winner as well.”

Mum Alison said: “Fraser nearly lost his life and was hospitalised at Ninewells for two years after being diagnosed. He wasn’t expected to survive but he is 28 now.

“We are looking for a more specialised wheelchair and could cost between £3,000 and £4,000.

“I think it is a fantastic gesture by Kevin to do this for us.

“There are a lot of people behind the scenes and I am really pleased they are helping us.”

Kevin added: “The Queen’s Hotel has been really good and given us the venue for free when they heard it was for charity.

“So there is a £4 entry fee and it runs from noon to 4pm.

“We have run events like this before and we reckon this will be just as successful.”