GAME OFF: Dundee’s home match against Inverness Caley Thistle called off following afternoon inspection

Dundee’s home match against Inverness Caley Thistle has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

The Dark Blues moved a day early to call an inspection at 3.45 pm after downpours drenched the city, including Dens Park.

The club confirmed: “After heavy rainfall for a number of days, the club called for a pitch inspection to take place ahead of tomorrow’s match with Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

“A referee attended the Kilmac Stadium this afternoon for a 3.45pm pitch inspection and has called the match off due to the waterlogged pitch.”

Dundee have also had their home fixture against Ayr United postponed twice and will try again on Tuesday.